|
22.02.2024 08:00:00
Construction contract (War and Disaster Medicine Centre of the Estonian Military Academy)
Nordecon AS group company Embach Ehitus OÜ together with OÜ NOBE as joint bidders and Estonian Centre for Defence Investments have signed a contract for the construction of a modern war and disaster medicine centre in Tartu. In the four-storey, nearly 8,000 square meter educational building, also a large auditorium and a campus catering complex, essential for the Military Academy and the Baltic Defense College, will be built. The building will have accommodation facilities for rehabilitation patients and staff participating in exercises.
The total cost of the contract is approximately 15 million euros without the customer’s reserve and VAT, and the deadline for the completion of the works is 18 months.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 560 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordecon ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nordecon ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordecon AS
|0,52
|1,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.