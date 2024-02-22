Construction contract (War and Disaster Medicine Centre of the Estonian Military Academy)

Nordecon AS group company Embach Ehitus OÜ together with OÜ NOBE as joint bidders and Estonian Centre for Defence Investments have signed a contract for the construction of a modern war and disaster medicine centre in Tartu. In the four-storey, nearly 8,000 square meter educational building, also a large auditorium and a campus catering complex, essential for the Military Academy and the Baltic Defense College, will be built. The building will have accommodation facilities for rehabilitation patients and staff participating in exercises.

The total cost of the contract is approximately 15 million euros without the customer’s reserve and VAT, and the deadline for the completion of the works is 18 months.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 560 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.