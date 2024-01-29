|
29.01.2024 15:30:00
Construction contract (Works in the Defence Force’s Central Training Area)
AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and Estonian Centre for Defence Investments signed a contract for the construction of the armoured manoeuvre shooting range and roads in the Defence Force’s Central Training Area in Harju County. The cost of the contract is 5.45 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in twelve months.
Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 570 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordecon ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Nordecon ASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordecon AS
|0,59
|-0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwartende Haltung: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Abgaben -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt blieb im Montagshandel angeschlagen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. Zum Start der neuen Handelswoche halten Anleger in den USA die Füße still. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenauftakt keine gemeinsame Richtung.