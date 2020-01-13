Construction Industry Council Applauds Gov. Cuomo's 'Restore Mother Nature' Bond Act

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading business trade organization in the Hudson Valley is applauding Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's proposal to present to voters a $3 billion "Restore Mother Nature" Bond Act. The initiative, which Cuomo outlined in his State of the State address Jan. 8, would support infrastructure to protect the public, restore wetlands and habitats, reduce flooding and create Jobs.

"Gov. Andrew Cuomo's call to action, which includes a voter referendum in November to create a $3 billion Environmental Bond Act, is unparalleled in the history of New York State," said John J. Cooney, Jr., executive director of The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley, Inc., headquartered in Tarrytown. "It is arriving in the nick of time. After a decade of more than a dozen storms that caused severe flooding and havoc, it is now time to harden our assets and protect public and private property from the ravages of climate change. There is a staggering statewide need and the governor's plan follows up on the highly successful statewide clean water infrastructure program now in place for local municipalities."

Cooney also cited the critical need to advance an equally aggressive new five-year capital transportation plan beginning on April 1, 2020. "The backlog of capital road and bridge projects in the state, coupled with the growing demand for new mobility services, will require a funding level in the range of $35 billion to $40 billion." That amounts to a 20 percent increase over the current program of $29.2 billion, which expires March 31, 2020.

"In both environmental activism and transportation services, local communities cannot do it alone," Cooney added. "On behalf of some 30,000 construction workers and 600 employers throughout the region, we applaud Gov. Cuomo for addressing the new realities of climate change and responding with a plan that both protects our environment and benefits local economies for every resident and business in New York State."

