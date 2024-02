Construction of affordable homes in London is grinding to a halt, Gove told

City’s largest housing associations call for £15bn a year to be invested after 76% fall in homes being builtHousebuilding in London is “grinding to a halt”, housing associations have warned the government, with the number of affordable homes being built plummeting by three-quarters in the last 12 months.In a letter to the housing secretary, Michael Gove, the G15, which represents the capital’s 11 largest housing associations, said his policies did not go far enough to increase supply and called for an injection of billions of pounds into an affordable homes building programme. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel