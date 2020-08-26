ConstructReach CEO and Founder, Paul Robinson, Selected as One of 20 Diverse Business Leaders Honorees

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach, a workforce development initiative and consultancy, has been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of 20 Diverse Business Honorees for 2020. For more than a decade, the publication has been honoring individuals who promote diversity around race, sexual orientation, and disability in the St. Louis community. Robinson was selected for his ongoing commitment to cultivate a more diverse workforce in the construction industry and spearheading several initiatives to bring opportunity to minorities around the United States.

Since its launch in 2018, Robinson and his team at ConstructReach have worked to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a social network to expose a diverse population to construction careers. This year, Robinson has made important strides in the industry, influencing expanding brands, general contractors, and building a pipeline of young, engaged, and educated employees to backfill a retiring workforce. Through education, events, and unique services, Robinson also highlights the potential negative impacts a lack of diversity can create in communities, companies, and economies.

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside the leaders who shape this community and drive positive change," said Robinson. "Throughout the course of my career, I have done all that I can to champion diversity in an industry that desperately needs a renovation. I am grateful to know that my work is making a difference and impacting businesses, communities, and the next generation of construction professionals."

Robinson's accomplishments will be featured in the St. Louis Business Journal on September 25, detailing his substantial efforts to foster diversity while building inclusive workplaces. Among those efforts is the ConstructReach "I Built This!" initiative. This innovative concept provides a platform for construction companies, contractors, educators, students, household brand names, and the surrounding community to gather for a day filled with learning, fun, and promise - giving youth a taste of what the construction industry is all about. This campaign, coupled with Robinson's ongoing mission to connect, educate, and make an impact, represent his dedication to improve companies and communities nationwide.

Robinson will be formally recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on September 29.

About ConstructReach

Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, expanding companies, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach is currently working with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States, and is adding additional general contractors, and expanding companies to its network. For more, please visit: constructreach.com.

SOURCE ConstructReach