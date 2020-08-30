|
Consumer Advisory - Possible undeclared gluten in PC brand chicken strips - gluten free
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1598759213958/1598759220017
OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to several reported reactions from consumers, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recommending individuals with celiac disease, or others with gluten-related disorders, to not consume the product described below as it may contain undeclared gluten.
The product described below has been distributed nationally. No other lots are known to be affected at this time.
Affected product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
PC
Chicken strips
600 g
0 60383 20488 4
2021 AL 20
What you should do
Check to see if you have the product in your home. If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the product as it may cause a serious reaction.
Background
This advisory was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of this product. If other affected products are identified, the CFIA will notify the public through food recall warnings.
More information
