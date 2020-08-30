30.08.2020 07:11:00

Consumer Advisory - Possible undeclared gluten in PC brand chicken strips - gluten free

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1598759213958/1598759220017

OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to several reported reactions from consumers, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recommending individuals with celiac disease, or others with gluten-related disorders, to not consume the product described below as it may contain undeclared gluten. 

The product described below has been distributed nationally.  No other lots are known to be affected at this time.

Affected product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

PC

Chicken strips

600 g

0 60383 20488 4

2021 AL 20

What you should do

Check to see if you have the product in your home. If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the product as it may cause a serious reaction.

Background

This advisory was triggered by consumer complaints.  The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of this product.  If other affected products are identified, the CFIA will notify the public through food recall warnings.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

