|
28.09.2022 04:00:41
Consumer Confidence Rises in Spite of Challenged Conditions
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Recent economic headlines are enough to make Eeyores out of all of us. Yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed the S&P 500 into official bear market territory. The Fed's own leadership is concerned the central bank may be overzealous in all its rate-hiking fervor. And In the UK, large banks have yanked mortgage deals out from under prospective homebuyers.But new data suggests no amount of dour news can harsh the positive vibes of well-footed American consumers. They're not just smiling through adversity. They're actually upbeat.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!