+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
23.03.2020 22:27:00

Consumer Product Update - Health Canada warns of the recall of several additional USB chargers due to shock, burn or fire hazards

OTTAWA, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

USB Power Adaptor Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Updated: March 23, 2020
February 6, 2020

Issue

Health Canada recently completed testing on a number of USB chargers that plug into an electrical outlet intended for use with cell phones, tablets and other devices as part of a planned national compliance and enforcement project. The following products were found to pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock, burn or fire, and are being recalled by industry. An additional six recalled products have been added to the table below.

Affected Products

Product Description

Sample obtained at

Importer

Number of units affected

Date of recall

Included in February 6, 2020 Consumer Product Update

USB Power Adaptor Charger 

 

UPC 60078744888

 

Item #: E-888

Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Inspire Imports, Toronto, Ontario

1,920

January 8, 2020

LS Rising USB Charger

 

UPC 617375495210

 

Item #: E-PAF

Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Malmo Trading Inc., Toronto,

Ontario

1,440

January 8, 2020

FIFO Dual USB Home Charger

 

UPC 694155604048

 

Item #: 60404

Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia

Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia

1,885

January 8, 2020

iFocus Electronics USB Universal Power Adaptor

 

UPC 062823868458

 

Item #: 86845

Great Canadian Dollar Store,

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

CTG Brands Inc., Vaughan, Ontario

26,380

January 10, 2020

Included in March 23, 2020 Consumer Product Update

NAFUMI Smart USB Charger

 

UPC 6970972830865

 

Item #: Q1

Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta

Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta

36

February 25, 2020

USB Power Adapter

 

UPC 774471042431

 

Item #: USB1000-25BIN

Château Manis Électroniques Inc.

Dorval, Québec

Château Manis Électroniques Inc.

Dorval, Québec

12,825

February 25, 2020

LTE Power Supply/Single Port USB Charger

 

Item #: KF-TC-504

Northeast Wholesale Calgary,

Alberta

Northeast Wholesale Calgary,

Alberta

4,657

March 2, 2020

Double USB AC Adapter 2.1A, 1.0A

 

UPC 0087238259

 

Item #: AR-2100

Red River Co-op Gas Bar, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Bay 6 Sales, Winnipeg, Manitoba

700

March 4, 2020

iEdge Wall Charger

 

UPC 018801014696

 

Item #: E-469

Bianca Amor's Liquidation Supercentre, Calgary,

Alberta

Wakeford Group, Calgary, Alberta

2,272

March 7, 2020

ELINK 2-port USB Charger

 

UPC 6 24274 52764 5

 

LOT: 00FJA100419

 

Item #: EK645

HRS Global, Montreal, Québec

HRS Global, Montreal, Québec

657

March 11, 2020

 

What you should do

  • Immediately stop using the above products and either return them to the retailer where you bought them or dispose of them according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.
  • Use only certified electrical products.
    • Provincial and territorial electrical safety authorities require that all electrical products that connect to an electrical outlet be certified. This means that they conform to the applicable Canadian national safety standard for the product.
    • Certified products can be identified by a recognized certification mark on the product.
    • The certification mark must be on the product itself, not just the packaging.
    • If you are unsure whether a product is certified, ask the retailer to show you the certification mark on the product before you buy it.

Here are some common Canadian certification marks you may find on your electrical products:

  • Look for these signs that there may suggest an electrical product is counterfeit, such as:
    • no certification mark on the product
    • poor quality, for example prongs appear loose,
    • unusually inexpensive price; and/or
    • grammatical errors and unusual fonts on the product, labelling or packaging.
  • Popular products and brands are more likely to have counterfeit versions. Counterfeit electrical products that do not meet Canadian electrical safety requirements may be dangerous.
  • If you suspect a product is counterfeit, stop using it immediately and either return it to the retailer where you bought it or dispose of it according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.

For more information, visit the Electrical Product Safety page on Canada.ca.

Report health and safety concerns

Health Canada advises consumers to check the Government of Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts website regularly for any recalled products and to report any consumer product-related health or safety concerns.

Également disponible en français

LS Rising USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

FIFO Dual USB Home Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

iFocus Electronics USB Universal Power Adaptor (CNW Group/Health Canada)

NAFUMI Smart USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

NAFUMI Smart USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

USB Power Adapter (CNW Group/Health Canada)

USB Power Adapter (CNW Group/Health Canada)

LTE Power Supply/Single Port USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

LTE Power Supply/Single Port USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Double USB AC Adapter 2.1A, 1.0A (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Double USB AC Adapter 2.1A, 1.0A (CNW Group/Health Canada)

iEdge Wall Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

iEdge Wall Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

ELINK 2-port USB Charger (CNW Group/Health Canada)

common Canadian certification marks (CNW Group/Health Canada)

SOURCE Health Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen geben nach -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wechselten am Montag mehrfach das Vorzeichen und gaben zum Handelsende nach. Die Wall Street konnte nicht von neuen Stützungsmaßnahmen der Fed profitieren. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB