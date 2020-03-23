Consumer Product Update - Health Canada warns of the recall of several additional USB chargers due to shock, burn or fire hazards

OTTAWA, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ -

Issue

Health Canada recently completed testing on a number of USB chargers that plug into an electrical outlet intended for use with cell phones, tablets and other devices as part of a planned national compliance and enforcement project. The following products were found to pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock, burn or fire, and are being recalled by industry. An additional six recalled products have been added to the table below.

Affected Products

Product Description Sample obtained at Importer Number of units affected Date of recall Included in February 6, 2020 Consumer Product Update USB Power Adaptor Charger UPC 60078744888 Item #: E-888 Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Inspire Imports, Toronto, Ontario 1,920 January 8, 2020 LS Rising USB Charger UPC 617375495210 Item #: E-PAF Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Malmo Trading Inc., Toronto, Ontario 1,440 January 8, 2020 FIFO Dual USB Home Charger UPC 694155604048 Item #: 60404 Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia 1,885 January 8, 2020 iFocus Electronics USB Universal Power Adaptor UPC 062823868458 Item #: 86845 Great Canadian Dollar Store, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia CTG Brands Inc., Vaughan, Ontario 26,380 January 10, 2020 Included in March 23, 2020 Consumer Product Update NAFUMI Smart USB Charger UPC 6970972830865 Item #: Q1 Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta 36 February 25, 2020 USB Power Adapter UPC 774471042431 Item #: USB1000-25BIN Château Manis Électroniques Inc. Dorval, Québec Château Manis Électroniques Inc. Dorval, Québec 12,825 February 25, 2020 LTE Power Supply/Single Port USB Charger Item #: KF-TC-504 Northeast Wholesale Calgary, Alberta Northeast Wholesale Calgary, Alberta 4,657 March 2, 2020 Double USB AC Adapter 2.1A, 1.0A UPC 0087238259 Item #: AR-2100 Red River Co-op Gas Bar, Winnipeg, Manitoba Bay 6 Sales, Winnipeg, Manitoba 700 March 4, 2020 iEdge Wall Charger UPC 018801014696 Item #: E-469 Bianca Amor's Liquidation Supercentre, Calgary, Alberta Wakeford Group, Calgary, Alberta 2,272 March 7, 2020 ELINK 2-port USB Charger UPC 6 24274 52764 5 LOT: 00FJA100419 Item #: EK645 HRS Global, Montreal, Québec HRS Global, Montreal, Québec 657 March 11, 2020

What you should do

Immediately stop using the above products and either return them to the retailer where you bought them or dispose of them according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.

Use only certified electrical products.

Provincial and territorial electrical safety authorities require that all electrical products that connect to an electrical outlet be certified. This means that they conform to the applicable Canadian national safety standard for the product.



Certified products can be identified by a recognized certification mark on the product.



The certification mark must be on the product itself, not just the packaging.



If you are unsure whether a product is certified, ask the retailer to show you the certification mark on the product before you buy it.

Here are some common Canadian certification marks you may find on your electrical products:

Look for these signs that there may suggest an electrical product is counterfeit, such as:

no certification mark on the product



poor quality, for example prongs appear loose,



unusually inexpensive price; and/or



grammatical errors and unusual fonts on the product, labelling or packaging.

Popular products and brands are more likely to have counterfeit versions. Counterfeit electrical products that do not meet Canadian electrical safety requirements may be dangerous.

If you suspect a product is counterfeit, stop using it immediately and either return it to the retailer where you bought it or dispose of it according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.

For more information, visit the Electrical Product Safety page on Canada.ca.

Report health and safety concerns

Health Canada advises consumers to check the Government of Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts website regularly for any recalled products and to report any consumer product-related health or safety concerns.

