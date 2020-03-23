|
Consumer Product Update - Health Canada warns of the recall of several additional USB chargers due to shock, burn or fire hazards
Updated: March 23, 2020
February 6, 2020
Issue
Health Canada recently completed testing on a number of USB chargers that plug into an electrical outlet intended for use with cell phones, tablets and other devices as part of a planned national compliance and enforcement project. The following products were found to pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock, burn or fire, and are being recalled by industry. An additional six recalled products have been added to the table below.
Affected Products
Product Description
Sample obtained at
Importer
Number of units affected
Date of recall
Included in February 6, 2020 Consumer Product Update
USB Power Adaptor Charger
UPC 60078744888
Item #: E-888
Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Inspire Imports, Toronto, Ontario
1,920
January 8, 2020
LS Rising USB Charger
UPC 617375495210
Item #: E-PAF
Gift Market Discount Centre Ltd., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Malmo Trading Inc., Toronto,
Ontario
1,440
January 8, 2020
FIFO Dual USB Home Charger
UPC 694155604048
Item #: 60404
Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia
Pro Line Sports Inc., Windsor, Nova Scotia
1,885
January 8, 2020
iFocus Electronics USB Universal Power Adaptor
UPC 062823868458
Item #: 86845
Great Canadian Dollar Store,
Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
CTG Brands Inc., Vaughan, Ontario
26,380
January 10, 2020
Included in March 23, 2020 Consumer Product Update
NAFUMI Smart USB Charger
UPC 6970972830865
Item #: Q1
Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta
Mega Box, Calgary, Alberta
36
February 25, 2020
USB Power Adapter
UPC 774471042431
Item #: USB1000-25BIN
Château Manis Électroniques Inc.
Dorval, Québec
Château Manis Électroniques Inc.
Dorval, Québec
12,825
February 25, 2020
LTE Power Supply/Single Port USB Charger
Item #: KF-TC-504
Northeast Wholesale Calgary,
Alberta
Northeast Wholesale Calgary,
Alberta
4,657
March 2, 2020
Double USB AC Adapter 2.1A, 1.0A
UPC 0087238259
Item #: AR-2100
Red River Co-op Gas Bar, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Bay 6 Sales, Winnipeg, Manitoba
700
March 4, 2020
iEdge Wall Charger
UPC 018801014696
Item #: E-469
Bianca Amor's Liquidation Supercentre, Calgary,
Alberta
Wakeford Group, Calgary, Alberta
2,272
March 7, 2020
ELINK 2-port USB Charger
UPC 6 24274 52764 5
LOT: 00FJA100419
Item #: EK645
HRS Global, Montreal, Québec
HRS Global, Montreal, Québec
657
March 11, 2020
What you should do
- Immediately stop using the above products and either return them to the retailer where you bought them or dispose of them according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.
- Use only certified electrical products.
- Provincial and territorial electrical safety authorities require that all electrical products that connect to an electrical outlet be certified. This means that they conform to the applicable Canadian national safety standard for the product.
- Certified products can be identified by a recognized certification mark on the product.
- The certification mark must be on the product itself, not just the packaging.
- If you are unsure whether a product is certified, ask the retailer to show you the certification mark on the product before you buy it.
Here are some common Canadian certification marks you may find on your electrical products:
- Look for these signs that there may suggest an electrical product is counterfeit, such as:
- no certification mark on the product
- poor quality, for example prongs appear loose,
- unusually inexpensive price; and/or
- grammatical errors and unusual fonts on the product, labelling or packaging.
- Popular products and brands are more likely to have counterfeit versions. Counterfeit electrical products that do not meet Canadian electrical safety requirements may be dangerous.
- If you suspect a product is counterfeit, stop using it immediately and either return it to the retailer where you bought it or dispose of it according to your municipal electronic waste requirements.
For more information, visit the Electrical Product Safety page on Canada.ca.
Report health and safety concerns
Health Canada advises consumers to check the Government of Canada's Recalls and Safety Alerts website regularly for any recalled products and to report any consumer product-related health or safety concerns.
