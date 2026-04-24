Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
25.04.2026 00:58:55
Consumer Sentiment Plunges To All-Time Lows on Iran War. Why Are Markets At Record Highs?
It only takes a quick drive around the neighborhood to notice that prices have changed since the war in Iran began two months ago.The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline across the country remains above $4, up more than $1 from the beginning of the year, and diesel prices have soared as well, impacting the costs of everything from food to retail goods to heating oil and jet fuel. Concerns around the spike in gas prices were made plain by the latest consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan as its Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 6.6% from March to 49.8, its lowest reading in the more-than-60-year history of the survey. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!