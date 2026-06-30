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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.06.2026 20:05:00
Consumer Spending Is Slowing and SpaceX Is Burning Billions. Is Now Really the Right Time to Buy SPCX?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) had no shortage of buyers during its first days on the market. It surged from its first-day open of $150 on June 12 to over $225 on June 16. SpaceX's share price has fallen almost as quickly, back to $153 by the week ending June 26, but it's still one of the most popular stocks by trading volume.Despite all the excitement, buying SpaceX stock right now is a risky move, and not just because of its staggering valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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