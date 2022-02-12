|
Consumer Spending Is Surging at Disney's Theme Parks
Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter operating results after the market closed on Thursday, Feb. 9. The figures show a consumer eager to return to the magic at Disney's theme parks. Recall, Disney was forced to temporarily close all of its parks to visitors at the pandemic onset. The popular family entertainment destinations welcomed back guests in different phases depending on government regulations. Fans are demonstrating just how happy they are for the opportunity to return as they shell out premium prices for the privilege to experience a Disney theme park. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
