Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
|
10.02.2026 22:01:27
Consumer Staples ETFs: Sector-Wide Defense or a Food-and-Beverage Tilt? VDC vs. PBJ
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) stands out for its much lower expense ratio and broader sector coverage, while Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEMKT:PBJ) offers a more focused approach to food and beverage stocks with a smaller asset base and higher fees.Both VDC and PBJ target U.S. consumer staples, but VDC casts a wider net across the sector, while PBJ zeroes in on food and beverage firms using a rules-based selection process. This comparison looks at differences in cost, returns, risk, portfolio composition, and trading characteristics to help investors determine which fund may better fit their needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.
