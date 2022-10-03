ConsumerLab.com Names CocoaVia™ Memory+ As Its Overall Top Pick for Cocoa Products

CocoaVia™ Cardio Health Capsules and Cardio Health Powder Also Received the ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Edge is pleased to announce that its CocoaVia™ Memory+ product was selected as a Top Pick by ConsumerLab.com in the Dark Chocolates, Cocoa Powders, Nibs & Supplements category.

After rigorous testing both for flavanols and contaminants, along with consideration of cost and taste, CocoaVia™ Memory+ was chosen as ConsumerLab.com's Overall Top Pick for cocoa products, with the highest concentration of flavanols. CocoaVia™ Memory+ contains clinically proven levels of cocoa flavanols that have been proven to improve 3 aspects of memory in 8-12 weeks.

As the leading provider of independent testing and evaluation, ConsumerLab.com helps consumers and healthcare professionals identify the best quality health and nutrition products. ConsumerLab.com has perhaps the highest testing standards of any third-party group certifying the quality of dietary supplements, and has been reporting unbiased, scientifically valid test results since 1999.

Among the 46 cocoa products tested, CocoaVia™ products contained the highest level of cocoa flavanols. Products that are ConsumerLab.com approved have been shown to contain the cocoa-related compounds expected from their labels and meet requirements regarding heavy metals and proper labeling.

"CocoaVia™ Brain Health Memory+ capsules have been distinguished by ConsumerLab.com for containing the highest concentration of flavanols at a reasonable price point," said Tod Cooperman, M.D., President of ConsumerLab.com. "Further, there is essentially no exposure to cadmium with CocoaVia™ Memory+ capsules making it a safe option for adding more flavanols to the diet to support overall health and wellness."

In addition to CocoaVia™ Memory+, CocoaVia™ Cardio Health Capsules and Cardio Health Powder were also reviewed and approved by ConsumerLab.com for their quality and purity. CocoaVia™ Cardio Health supplements can help support a strong, healthy heart by keeping arteries flexible and blood pressure levels within a healthy range.

Backed by over 20 years of scientific research, CocoaVia™ is the only supplement made with Cocoapro™ cocoa extract – a propriety extract enriched in cocoa flavanols clinically proven to support cognitive health and promote a strong heart and healthy cardiovascular system. Per serving, CocoaVia™ capsules had at least 20-30x more cocoa flavanols than other cocoa supplements tested by ConsumerLab. Additionally, to get the same level of cocoa flavanols in one 500mg serving of CocoaVia™ Cardio Health powder, a person would need to eat 1.5 servings of a dark chocolate bar but that also means eating 300+ more calories, or 11 servings of a cocoa baking powder which means eating 150+ more calories!

"CocoaVia™ is honored to be recognized by ConsumerLab. We are committed to providing consumers with great products, backed by science and made with our proprietary Cocoapro™ extract to promote their cardiovascular performance and support their cognitive health," said Nelson Yacoubian, CocoaVia™ Business Lead.

Test results and comparisons for the products are found online in the report at https://www.consumerlab.com/reviews/cocoa_powders_and_chocolates_sources_of_flavanols/cocoa-flavanols/. The report includes information about the uses, dosage, and potential side-effects of cocoa products.

About Mars Edge

Mars Edge is a segment of Mars, Incorporated dedicated to supporting human health through nutrition. It is set up to use the latest science, data and technology to create easy, enjoyable and tailored nutrition solutions. It offers evidence-based products for wider groups of people with shared nutritional and health needs, delivered by brands such as COCOAVIA™ and is creating a business in personalized nutrition with FOODSPRING®. In doing so, Mars Edge is partnering with start-up companies, academia and philanthropic organizations to bring ideas to life. Mars Edge's purpose is to contribute to better lives through nutrition. For more information, please visit: https://www.cocoavia.com/

