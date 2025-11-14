:be Aktie
Consumers Are Struggling. Could Buying This Dollar-Store Stock Be a Brilliant Move?
Though the stock market has soared to record highs this year, 2025 hasn't been a walk in the park for the average American consumer. In fact, the signs that the consumer is struggling seem to be increasing. According to the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment just plunged to a three-year low, dating back to the depths of the 2022 bear market.The labor market appears to have weakened substantially, as well. Although there hasn't been an official employment report from the government in two months, one report showed layoffs soaring in October, and job growth has been flat in recent months. Consumer discretionary companies, including fast-casual chains like Chipotle and high-end footwear and apparel chains like Lululemon and Deckers (the makers of Hoka and Ugg), have all seen U.S. sales growth slow significantly this year. Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright seemed to pinpoint the problem, noting that low-to-middle-income customers continued to reduce the frequency of their visits, and the 25-year-old to 35-year-old age group has been "particularly challenged." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
