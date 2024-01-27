|
27.01.2024 13:40:00
Consumers Buy 2.2 Billion Coca-Cola Products Each Day. But Most of the Company's Sales Come From Somewhere You Might Not Expect
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has one of the strongest competitive positions on the planet. It owns five of the top six soda brands in the world: Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Coke Zero, and Diet Coke. These global franchises allow it to sell over 2 billion drinks per day across its vast network that spans restaurants, fast-food chains, theme parks, convenience stores, and more.You might be surprised to learn that Coke doesn't make most of its money from the sales of those sparkling beverages. In fact, about 60% of its revenue comes from another source entirely.Coke counted $43 billion of revenue in the most recent full fiscal year, up from $39 billion in the prior year. You can see that it's a truly global business from the breakdown of those sales, too. Coke generated $28 billion, or 65% of revenue, from outside of the United States. You'll find Coke products relatively easily in over 200 countries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Börse New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Handel in New York: Am Montagmittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)