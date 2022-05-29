|
29.05.2022 17:15:00
Consumers Look to Costco as Inflation Pinches Budgets
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reported fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, May 26. The membership warehouse retailer delivered another quarter of double-digit sales increases as consumers looked for more bang for their buck.The coronavirus pandemic has created supply-chain bottlenecks worldwide. Decreasing supply, coupled with robust consumer demand, has brought about rising inflation. Costco has a reputation for providing quality at an excellent value -- a feature that is paying off in the current economic backdrop.Let's look closer at Costco's Q3 results.Continue reading
