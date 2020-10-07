Contact Center Analytics Market Size Worth $2.66 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for effective customer experience management solutions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Various factors such as increased compliance requirements and growing social media analytics are further contributing to the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Speech analytics helps improve service quality and customer experience, in addition to reducing operating expenses, thereby creating growth opportunities for the segment

The integration and deployment services segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period, as these services are used to ensure that new systems are in-line with the existing systems and to integrate the new systems with the existing ones, thereby reducing loss or theft of data

The hosted deployment segment is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period as this method eliminates the need to regularly upgrade systems

Analytics solutions are widely adopted in small and medium enterprises as these solutions help easily track customer data and improve an agent's productivity

A workforce optimization solution offers several analytics capabilities, such as quality management and interaction analytics, which enable contact centers to improve their workforce operations. This, in turn, is leading to a high growth rate of the workforce optimization segment over the forecast period

The consumer goods and retail segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the wide adoption of contact center analytics solutions in the consumer goods and retail industry to provide a personalized experience to customers

The North American Customer Service Management Association (NACSMA) is focusing on promoting the use of advanced technologies in the contact center industry for helping enterprises in delivering enhanced customer experience

Read 170 page research report with ToC on "Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2026'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contact-center-analytics-market

Numerous businesses are using automated services such as auto-attendant service that helps reduce the number of workforces required to provide a contact center service. The auto-attendant service also allows supervisors and agents to manage their time effectively. Furthermore, this service helps reduce call waiting time and agent idle time, thereby optimizing business productivity.

The contact center analytics solutions offer advanced call-routing, aided by Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and auto-attendant service, to ensure that clients and customers get to speak to a qualified agent as quickly as possible. Analytics solutions also enable supervisors to access high-level dashboards. These dashboards provide an overview of the average call duration and call waiting time, thereby allowing supervisors to make necessary business decisions for increasing contact center productivity.

Analytics solutions allow businesses to conduct an end-to-end analysis of numerous customer data points to proactively identify potential improvements in an agent's responses. The analyzed output enables a company to design a solution that effectively caters to customer requirements. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in customer relationship management and artificial intelligence are further projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact center analytics market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:

Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cross-channel Analytics



Performance Analytics



Predictive Analytics



Speech Analytics



Text Analytics

Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting



Managed Services

Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hosted



On-premise

Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Automatic Call Distributor



Customer Experience Management



Log Management



Real-time Monitoring & Reporting



Risk & Compliance Management



Workforce Optimization



Others

Contact Center Analytics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

BFSI



Consumer Goods & Retail



Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Travel & Hospitality



Others

Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Contact Center Analytics Market

8X8 Inc.



Cisco Systems, Inc.



Enghouse Interactive



Five9, Inc.



Genesys



Genpact Limited



Mitel Networks Corporation



Oracle Corporation



SAP SE

