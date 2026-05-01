Contact Energy LtdShs Aktie

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WKN: 922214 / ISIN: NZCENE0001S6

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01.05.2026 07:37:37

Contact Energy Names Jon Macdonald New Chair, Succeeding Rob McDonald

(RTTNews) - Contact Energy Limited (BZB.F, CEN.AX, COENF), a New Zealand-based electricity and gas provider, announced Friday that its board has elected current director Jon Macdonald to succeed Rob McDonald as Chair, effective at the conclusion of the Annual Shareholder Meeting later this year.

Rob McDonald will retire from the Contact board at the same meeting, as previously advised. He joined the board in 2015 and served as Chair since 2018.

Jon Macdonald, an independent non-executive director of Contact since 2018, brings extensive governance and executive experience to the role, the company noted.

He previously served as Chief Executive of Trade Me Group and currently chairs Sharesies Group Limited, while also holding directorships at Mitre 10 New Zealand and Kiwibank Limited.

On the ASX, shares of Contact Energy were gaining 0.39 percent, trading at A$7.75.

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