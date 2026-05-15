Container Corpn Of India Aktie

Container Corpn Of India für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 946071 / ISIN: INE111A01017

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15.05.2026 13:23:00

Container shipping routes are shifting due to the Iran war — prices of goods could go higher.

Ships are increasingly sailing through India and Sri Lanka, and through the Panama Canal.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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