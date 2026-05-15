Container Corpn Of India Aktie
WKN DE: 946071 / ISIN: INE111A01017
|
15.05.2026 13:23:00
Container shipping routes are shifting due to the Iran war — prices of goods could go higher.
Ships are increasingly sailing through India and Sri Lanka, and through the Panama Canal.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!