Conte Wealth Advisors Opens York Office Continuing Expansion

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Hill based Conte Wealth Advisors continues its considerable expansion efforts opening an office at 1423 E Market St in York and welcoming two seasoned advisors into the organization.

Brian Lauer and Patrick Barry each joined CWA on November 1, 2019 in order to offer expanded independent financial planning and wealth management services and benefits to their clients courtesy of the infrastructure and the team approach embraced by CWA, its staff, and its advisors. Lauer and Barry have brought their support staff to the new firm with them, bringing the team of staff across CWA up to 13 individuals.

"Moving to CWA will give me the ability to empower my clients to effect positive change in their lives through planning and investment guidance," Lauer says.

Barry believes that "It's really all about the client and their experience. The level of support at CWA, and the suite of products available to the team helps us to put our best foot forward in serving our clients."

The York office represents the seventh CWA office with the rest spread across Florida and Pennsylvania. Lauer and Barry round out the CWA team of advisors to 17 in total with six of those advisors having joined in 2019.

Conte Wealth Advisors continues to enjoy unprecedented growth and recognition from its broker/dealer, Cambridge Investment Research, where it falls within the top 6% of all producer groups which spans over three thousand advisors across all 50 states.

