Content Marketing Conference is Now a Free, Digital Experience on April 21st

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Marketing Conference, a leading marketing event hosted in Boston annually, is pleased to announce the shift to a digital experience, which is now free to any marketing professionals that want to sharpen their skills and learn to grow their business organically.

Registration is now open for individuals to instantly access on-demand training from CMC 2017-2019, including 117 sessions, 40 keynotes, and 16 comedy keynotes as well as speaker decks, downloads, dozens of templates and plans, books, guides, and case studies. A Content Strategy Masterclass certification is also available in the new learning platform.

The CMC 2020 Digital experience arrives on April 21st with keynotes from Ann Handley, Andrew Davis, and Andrew Tarvin starting at 10 a.m. with Q&A to follow. 10 content marketing workshops will be launched as well, offering a deep dive into best practices, tactics, tools, and techniques for video marketing, Facebook, LinkedIn, content strategy, and conversion optimization. CMC 2020 Digital will also feature six live comedy keynotes on the virtual stage, starting at 5 p.m. ET. Comedy Marketing Keynotes and Comedy Club has been a signature event for CMC over the years.

"Now more than ever, marketers need to sharpen their skills and tune into the latest tactics to combat the recession and shift business back on right track," notes Byron White, Chair and Founder of Content Marketing Conference. "We're making that possible, thanks to our team that's worked tirelessly in the last few weeks with no stopping in sight until we launch on April 21st with fresh content. Our entire community of speakers, sponsors, and attendees support our decision to open up the treasure trove of learning, typically reserved for our attendees and fans."

All CMC 2020 paid ticket holders were granted a free ticket to the live CMC 2021 event in Boston, and they will have exclusive access to additional learning, including 50 additional sessions planned for CMC 2020.

Registration is open until April 21, 2020, offering free access to all the learning and training through May 31st, 2020. More than 5,000 attendees have registered for the conference as of the date of this press release. To register, visit freeCMC.com.

About Content Marketing Conference

With the goal of helping "rid the world of bad, boring content," Byron White launched Content Marketing Conference in 2015. This annual conference brings together industry professionals to learn what's new and what's next in content marketing. Each year, the conference features keynotes, workshops, sessions, comedy keynotes, an exhibitor hall, and networking opportunities for all.

Contact:

Marie Newmann, Marketing Manager

WriterAccess and CMC

617-227-8800

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-marketing-conference-is-now-a-free-digital-experience-on-april-21st-301041964.html

SOURCE Content Marketing Conference