Contentserv and OroCommerce Team Up to Deliver Dynamic B2B E-Commerce Experiences

ERMATINGEN, Switzerland and WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentserv , the global Product Experience platform provider, announced today an integration with OroCommerce, the No.1 open-source B2B e-commerce platform trusted by global manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers. Contentserv introduced a new OroCommerce connector that enables B2B merchants to create a frictionless end-to-end process for their product content and efficiently deliver unique and enticing buyer experiences across all OroCommerce-powered sales channels.

Different from selling to consumers, B2B selling is much more complex and requires a robust eCommerce stack that can accommodate the multi-layer buyer-seller relationships all while creating consistent and engaging experiences for all decision makers involved in B2B sales. Therefore, delivering accurate, up-to-date and rich product content has become essential to meet B2B buyers' expectations.

"As a proven leader among enterprise-grade PIM solutions, partnering with Contentserv was a natural fit for us," says Motti Danino, COO at Oro, Inc. "Both companies share a deep understanding of B2B merchants' needs and pain points, as well as the complexity of helping them transform into future-ready, agile, and resilient enterprises. With this powerful new integration, B2B commerce companies can go to market with their digital channels even faster."

Contentserv's OroCommerce connector automatically transfers product categories, media assets, and rich product information from the Contentserv PIM to the OroCommerce platform, which provides comprehensive out-of-the-box B2B features and multi-storefront management capabilities, all from a single console. The integration allows B2B merchants to rely on a central, reliable source of product information to onboard, manage and maintain products efficiently, accurately, and comprehensively. Through the OroCommerce Connector, multichannel B2B merchants can seamlessly feed their self-service e-commerce, B2B marketplace, customer or wholesale portals with compelling product content, improving the buyers' experience and accelerating purchase decisions.

"As a leading e-commerce platform provider, Oro, Inc. has been part of our partner ecosystem for some time," says Marcus Ruppert, VP Global Consulting & Product Innovation at Contentserv. "The newly released connector was the next logical step, enabling companies to quickly and easily connect OroCommerce as a best-in-class solution, and provide high-quality, up-to-date product information instantly to their customers while providing an outstanding product experience."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroPlatform, and OroCRM. OroCommerce, the only eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies, was recognized as a strong player in the eCommerce vendors' market by all major analyst firms, including IDC, Gartner, and Frost & Sullivan.

Oro, Inc. was launched in 2012 by Magento founders Yoav Kutner, currently Chief Executive Officer at Oro Inc.; Dima Soroka, currently Chief Technology Officer at Oro Inc; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's advisory board.

About Contentserv

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting advanced technologies' potential. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers' expectations.

