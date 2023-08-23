23.08.2023 17:51:00

Contentstack Named a Strong Performer in Content Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

Highest possible scores in criteria of low-code/no-code experience assembly, back-end extensibility, pricing flexibility and transparency, and global delivery strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. August 2023 report, "The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023." The report evaluates 10 top content management system (CMS) providers on 26 criteria for their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Contentstack logo (PRNewsfoto/Contentstack)

According to the report, Contentstack "…shines in its ease of back-end extensibility through turnkey integrations, coupled with global deployments." The report also notes that Contentstack "…excels in innovation, global delivery, and its straightforward pricing model."

Contentstack also received the highest possible scores in the pricing flexibility and transparency and global delivery strategy criteria.

"Our headless CMS is the cornerstone of our composable digital experience platform," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Our goal is to make modern digital experiences easy for every marketer and developer out there, which is why we cheered when the Forrester report called our turnkey, no-code integrations 'the best within this evaluation.' With the right technology stack, brands can pursue any digital experience they dream up."

The report states that Contentstack is "a good fit for enterprises looking to reinvent their digital experience stack as composable..."

Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance and aims to help enterprises go composable through initiatives like its customer Care Without Compromise™ program, Contentstack Academy, and the Go Composable resource website.

Read the full report HERE.

Follow Contentstack and Go Composable:
Web: https://www.contentstack.com/go-composable
Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog
Podcast: People Changing Enterprises
Community: https://community.contentstack.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack
Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

Media Contact:
Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Contentstack
chelsea@carvecomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contentstack-named-a-strong-performer-in-content-management-systems-by-independent-research-firm-301908262.html

SOURCE Contentstack

