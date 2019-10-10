Context Summits Returns to Barcelona for Europe 2020

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Context Summits , the preeminent producer of investment summits for the alternative asset management industry, will host Context Summits Europe 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, on May 10-12, 2020 at the W Barcelona. Context Summits will offer discounted room rates for all Summit participants.





Allocators and managers will have exposure to two full days of focused, efficient and productive one-on-one meetings. Unparalleled social events will provide additional opportunities for effective networking. Overall, participants gain solid leads, cultivate tangible opportunities, and build meaningful relationships.



WHEN: Sunday, May 10 – Tuesday, May 12, 2020



WHERE: W Barcelona

Plaça Rosa dels Vents 1,

08039 Barcelona, Spain



WHO: Alternative investment managers and allocators. Confirmed manager attendees will be announced leading up to the event.



RSVP: Managers and allocators interested in attending should visit contextsummits.com/europe to register. For sponsorship information, please email sales@contextsummits.com.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers and allocators. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com .

About Context | 365

Context 365 is an online solution for the alternative investment community where members can access our exclusive network of allocators, investment managers and service providers year-round. Through this system, relevant connections can be made on an ongoing basis using Context 365's proprietary analytics and membership profiles. This unique technology, combined with Context Summit events, is an easy-to-use, efficient and effective way to make and maintain relationships within the alternative investment community. For more details, please visit: https://contextsummits.com/context365/ .

