ContextLogic Holdings To Acquire GChem From Gaylord Chemical For $850 Mln

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, ContextLogic Holdings Inc. (LOGC), a niche business ownership platform, announced a definitive agreement together with its newly formed subsidiary GCH Buyer, Inc. to acquire the holding company of Gaylord Chemical, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries, such as gChem, from investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital and their co-investors. The transaction is at an enterprise value of $850 million.

The transaction and related expenses are expected to be financed through a combination of up to $870 million in committed equity financing, which may be reduced by proceeds from debt financing and the proposed Rights Offering, and $275 million in committed debt financing led by Blackstone Credit & Insurance, consisting of a $250 million term loan and a $25 million revolving credit facility.

gChem will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Frank Roederer and its existing management team.

Furthermore, Roederer has entered into a new five-year employment agreement designed to reward the creation of long-term value for ContextLogic stockholders.

On the OTC Markets, the shares were trading 0.21 percent higher at $9.73.