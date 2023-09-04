Continental and Google Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate Automotive Innovation

Integration of Google Cloud's data and AI solutions into Automotive offerings to accelerate in-vehicle experiences and bring innovations in developing automotive grade software

SUNNYVALE, Calif, and HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and technology company Continental today announced a strategic partnership to provide innovative, flexible, and future-oriented digital solutions for the automotive industry.

The partnership will combine Continental's expertise in automotive technology with Google's data and AI technologies to create a new generation of safe, efficient and user-focused automotive solutions. Furthermore, the two parties expect to expand their strategic partnership into additional fields of collaboration in the future, with the goal of building greater in-car connectivity and experiences for customers.

As a first major benefit for consumers, Continental will integrate Google Cloud's Conversational AI technologies directly into its Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computer (HPC) solution, running on Android Automotive OS (AAOS), to help redefine automotive voice assistants. These solutions - showcased during the IAA MOBILITY 2023 in Munich, Germany - will open up new and innovative ways for passengers to communicate with their cars using natural language, facilitated by generative AI.

Continental's Smart Cockpit HPC enables an adapted system performance for a pre-integrated function set and offers fast response times and an intuitive user interface. Pre-integrated functions for cluster, infotainment and visual driver assistance can further reduce costs and help automakers bring new vehicles and experiences to the market more quickly.

"By working with Google Cloud, we can accelerate our innovation and enhance our solutions for the software-defined vehicle. This collaboration will help our customers to reduce costs, improve efficiency, flexibility, and increase value for all," said Philipp von Hirschheydt, Continental Executive Board member and head of the Automotive group sector.

"Our partnership with Continental has great potential and we're very much looking forward to the collaboration. Together with Continental, we will be able to bring our Conversational AI technologies to vehicles, making it easier and faster for automotive companies to leverage Generative AI to create new passenger experiences in cars," said Behshad Behzadi, VP Engineering Google Cloud GenAI.

"We are excited to partner with Continental," said Daniel Holz, VP EMEA North at Google Cloud. "This partnership will enable us to bring our expertise in software, AI, and cloud computing to the automotive industry. Together, we can create a new generation of connected automotive solutions that are not just convenient, but help deliver more safety and better travel experience for passengers."

The partnership between Continental and Google Cloud is a significant step forward in the development of the automotive industry. Key benefits are:

Accelerated innovation: Continental and Google Cloud will work together to develop new automotive solutions that are safer, more efficient, and more connected.

Reduced costs: The partnership will help automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to lower costs by reducing complexity and development times and bringing new products to market faster.

Improved user experience: The solutions created within this partnership will help improve the user experience for drivers and passengers.

About Continental:

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of €39.4 billion and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-and-google-cloud-announce-partnership-to-accelerate-automotive-innovation-301914981.html

SOURCE Google Cloud