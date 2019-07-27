Continental Honda Offers Summer Specials on Select Honda Vehicles

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoppers in the Chicago area that are looking to pick up a new Honda this summer should be aware of specials currently being offered by Continental Honda. Featured specials are part of the Honda Summer Spectacular Event and are valid for multiple new Honda models. The models on special are the 2019 Honda CR-V LX, the 2019 Honda Accord LX and the 2019 Honda Civic LX.

Customers that would like to purchase any of these three vehicles should know that each offers different lease prices. The 2019 Honda CR-V LX offers $299 a month lease for 36 months. The 2019 Honda Accord LX is on special for $289 a month lease for 35 months. The 2019 Honda Civic LX will cost $229 a month lease for 36 months. Each of these specials require the first month payment at signing. However, interested buyers must hurry as each of these specials end on July 31.

Customers that miss out on the specials for these three new vehicles are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at http://www.continentalhonda.com for other incentives. These incentives for the Honda Summer Spectacular Event apply to a greater number of vehicles available at Continental Honda. As the offers listed for each vehicle online won't expire until September 3, interested buyers have the rest of the summer to shop and sign for any of these incentives.

Continental Honda is located on 5901 S. La Grange Road in Countryside, Illinois, near Chicago. Those with additional questions should contact its staff by visiting its website or calling the sales team at 708-340-6350.

