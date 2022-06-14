|
14.06.2022 13:01:51
Continental Resources Gets Take Private Proposal
(RTTNews) - Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) said its board has received a non-binding proposal letter from Harold Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Hamm's family members, to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Continental. The Hamm Family's proposal is valued at $70.00 per share. The Hamm Family collectively holds approximately 83% of the total outstanding shares of common stock.
The Board plans to establish a special committee consisting of independent directors of the Board to consider the proposal.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Continental Resources Inc Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental Resources Inc Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental Resources Inc Shs
|68,50
|12,30%