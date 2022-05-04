04.05.2022 22:24:44

Continental Resources Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $597.76 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $259.64 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $959.99 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.2% to $1.82 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Continental Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $597.76 Mln. vs. $259.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Continental Resources Inc Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental Resources Inc Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental Resources Inc Shs 55,50 0,00% Continental Resources Inc Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong geht es deutlich bergab, der Nikkei steigt nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen