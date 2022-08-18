Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 12:59:25

Continental Resources Promotes Doug Lawler To President And COO

(RTTNews) - Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) announced Thursday that Doug Lawler is being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Lawler joined Continental on February 1 as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President following three decades in the oil and gas industry.

Most recently, Lawler was President and Chief Executive Officer and served on the board of directors of Chesapeake Energy Corp. from 2013 to 2021.

He began his career with Kerr-McGee in 1988 and joined Anadarko Petroleum following its acquisition of Kerr-McGee in 2006. He served in numerous senior operational leadership positions during his tenure at Anadarko, including: Senior Vice President of International and Deepwater Operations from 2012 to 2013; Vice President of International Operations from 2011 to 2012; Vice President of Operations for the Southern and Appalachia Region from 2009 to 2012; and Vice President of Corporate Planning from 2008 to 2009.

