13.11.2023 11:27:50
Continental to cut thousands of jobs as auto unit hit by costs
CONTINENTAL is cutting thousands of jobs worldwide as the components supplier and tyre-maker takes steps to reduce costs and bolster the competitiveness of its automotive unit.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
