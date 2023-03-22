|
22.03.2023 15:10:00
Contingent Workers in 2023: How to Win Tech Talent in An Uncertain Market
Motion's IT Contingent Workforce Guide shares strategies for hiring and retaining contractors at enterprise companies and data on emerging tech skills, IT pay rate trends & more
BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment, a top 15 largest IT Staffing firm in the US, has published the 2023 IT Contingent Workforce Hiring Guide, a report featuring pay rate trends, industry data and market expert advice in hiring and retaining contract workers. This spin-off of Motion's Tech Salary Guide shares the latest strategies for navigating the uncertain marketplace, attracting top talent and finding success alongside contingent workers as an enterprise employer. Key takeaways of the research include:
"With 76% of technology employers struggling to fill roles and layoffs creating questions around what stability really is, the market is leaning into an expanding contingent workforce," said Matt Milano, President at Motion Recruitment. "Competition is fierce; talent reabsorption into the market means that as an IT hiring leader, whether at an enterprise-level company or a startup, you need the right data and business IQ to make your best offer or risk missing out on the tech talent you need for success."
Motion's IT Contingent Workforce Guide provides data and trends on hourly pay rates, hiring strategies and contracting career insights. The information is based on thousands of technologist jobs and verified against other industry leaders' reporting. You can download the guide here.
