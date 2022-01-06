Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 310 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 22,900-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, especially among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology, property and casino stocks, while the oil companies offered support.

For the day, the index plummeted 382.59 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 22,907.25 after trading between 22,851.50 and 23,323.77. Among the actives, AAC Technologies and China Life Insurance both collected 0.61 percent, while AIA Group dropped 1.07 percent, Alibaba Group weakened 2.05 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 7.38 percent, ANTA Sports stumbled 2.22 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slumped 1.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.23 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.34 percent, CITIC rallied 1.49 percent, CNOOC spiked 2.44 percent, Country Garden plunged 8.61 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 2.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surrendered 4.73 percent, Hang Lung Properties advanced 0.89 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.80 percent, JD.com tumbled 7.16 percent, Li Ning added 0.38 percent, Longfor soared 2.52 percent, Meituan plummeted 11.16 percent, New World Development shed 0.65 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.38 percent, Xiaomi Corporation retreated 3.45 percent and WuXi Biologics declined 4.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line for most of the session before plummeting after the release of the FOMC minutes.

The Dow tumbled 392.54 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 36,407.54, while the NASDAQ plummeted 522.54 points or 3.34 percent to close at 15,100.17 and the S&P 500 tanked 92.96 points or 1.94 percent to end at 4,700.58.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

Crude oil prices showed a notable advance Wednesday on optimism the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $77.85 a barrel.