Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, surrendering more than 860 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 25,770-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over the conflict in the Middle East, although oil stocks are expected to continue to soar. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index sank 291.77 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 25,768.08 after trading between 25,727.00 and 26,218.93.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group fell 1.17 percent, while Alibaba Health Info tanked 3.91 percent, ANTA Sports stumbled 2.89 percent, China Life Insurance shed 1.51 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 1.80 percent, China Resources Land weakened 2.24 percent, CITIC lost 1.47 percent, CK Infrastructure gained 0.53 percent, CLP Holdings added 0.88 percent, CNOOC soared 3.22 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 3.76 percent, ENN Energy surged 5.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.84 percent, Haier Smart Home tumbled 2.45 percent, Hang Lung Properties slumped 1.93 percent, Henderson Land eased 0.34 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas jumped 1.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rallied 1.57 percent, JD.com was down 0.89 percent, Lenovo slipped 1.06 percent, Li Auto contracted 2.13 percent, Li Ning cratered 5.28 percent, Meituan declined 2.26 percent, New World Development plummeted 5.34 percent, Nongfu Spring retreated 2.39 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.59 percent, Xiaomi Corporation crashed 4.71 percent and WuXi Biologics crashed 4.49 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the red, although closing at their best levels for the day.

The Dow stumbled 403.51 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 48,501.27, while the NASDAQ sank 232.17 points or 1.02 percent to end at 22,516.69 and the S&P 500 dropped 64.99 points or 0.94 percent to close at 6,816.63.

The early nosedive on Wall Street came amid concerns about the fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

The price of crude oil has continued to spike in response to the conflict, raising worries the jump in prices will lead to higher inflation.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

After skyrocketing in the previous session, crude oil prices continued to soar on Tuesday after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery surged $3.35 or 4.7 percent to $74.58 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release January data for retail sales later today; in December, sales jumped 6.6 percent on year.