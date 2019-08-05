Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight trading days, sliding almost 90 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 30.64 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 3,261.11 after trading between 3,257.38 and 3,278.88. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth 1.42 billion Singapore dollars. There were 314 decliners and 153 gainers.

Among the actives, Hutchison Port Holdings plummeted 6.98 percent, while Keppel Corp plunged 3.17 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 2.75 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 2.57 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 2.17 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 1.84 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.79 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 1.69 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 1.56 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust climbed 1.46 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 1.07 percent, DBS Group lost 0.98 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.75 percent, Ascendas REIT added 0.33 percent, SingTel dipped 0.30 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Golden Agri-Resources and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 98.39 points or 0.37 percent to end at 26,485.01, while the NASDAQ lost 107.05 points or 1.32 percent to 8,004.07 and the S&P 500 fell 21.51 points or 0.73 percent to 2,932.05. For the week, the Dow lost 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 3.9 percent and the S&P sank 3.1 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in July but were in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices posted a modest recovery on Friday after plummeting more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the United States and China. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.09 or 2.00 percent to $55.58 after falling all the way to $54.28 a day earlier.