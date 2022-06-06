Continued Consolidation Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the Taiwan stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 250 points or 1,5 percent along the way. The Taiwan stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,550-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on pessimism over the outlook for interest rates following a stronger than expected jobs report from the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares.

For the day, the index shed 122.52 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 16,552.57 after trading between 16,540.55 and 16,616.43.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.79 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial perked 0.16 percent, First Financial dipped 0.38 percent, E Sun Financial declined 0.84 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.64 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.98 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.91 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.29 percent, MediaTek sank 0.77 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.07 percent, Formosa Plastics added 0.47 percent, Asia Cement slumped 0.89 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 0.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened deep in the red on Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 348.60 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 32,899.70, while the NASDAQ plunged 304.17 points or 2.47 percent to close at 12,012.73 and the S&P 500 sank 68.28 points or 1.63 percent to end at 4,108.54.

For the week, the Dow slid 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1 percent and the S&P fell 1.2 percent.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as traders cashed in after a stronger than expected jobs report offset the faint hopes that the Federal Reserve might slow its planned pace of interest rate hikes.

In other economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed slightly more than expected in May.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday on expectations of increased demand even as OPEC decided to increase output. Stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll employment in May also offered support. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $2.00 or 1.7 percent at $118.87 a barrel.