Continued Consolidation Likely For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 170 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,925-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising crude oil and treasuries, and also ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses among the financial shares, agricultural stocks and energy companies.

For the day, the index dipped 10.17 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 5,925.98 after trading between 5,828.68 and 5,930.08.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and largely hugged the line, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow dropped 180.45 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,670.10, while the NASDAQ sank 41.52 points or 0.15 percent to end at 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.79 points or 0.02 percent to close at 7,805.45.

Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price data later today.

The data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 78.4 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter-point rate hike.

The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders reacted to mixed earnings news from financial giants Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 2.9 basis points to 5.215 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to persistent tensions in the Middle East and supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $1.08 or 1.15 percent to $94.82 per barrel.