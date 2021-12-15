Continued Consolidation Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,990-point plateau and it may extend its losses again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on interest rate and COVID-19 concerns, with oil and technology stocks again expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index slid 31.71 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 2,987.95 after trading between 2,976.16 and 3,001.70. Volume was 566 million shares worth 9.2 trillion won. There were 574 decliners and 284 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial was up 0.27 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.17 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.23 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent, LG Electronics plunged 4.10 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.41 percent, Naver gained 0.38 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 3.27 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.01 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.19 percent, S-Oil improved 0.11 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.31 percent, POSCO perked 0.52 percent, SK Telecom added 0.36 percent, KEPCO shed 0.69 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.96 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages spent most of the day in the red, although they finished off session lows.

The Dow skidded 106.77 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 35,544.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 175.64 points or 1.14 percent to end at 15,237.64 and the S&P 500 sank 34.88 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,634.09.

Concerns about the outlook for monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting got underway. With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases.

Potentially adding to concerns about monetary policy, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by more than expected in November.

Lingering worries about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus may also have generated some selling pressure after the World Health Organization warned the new variant is spreading faster than previous strains.

Crude oil futures dipped Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to renewed restrictions amid rising new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.56 or 0.8 percent at $70.73 a barrel.