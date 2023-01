Continued Demand for Mobile Data Boosts Crown Castle

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Finding stock price growth and solid income generation in a single stock is often quite difficult for investors. Many higher-yielding stocks often are value traps because growth is declining and the dividend is at risk of being cut. Meanwhile, high growth often involves outsized investment for growth which reduces funds available for dividends. But there are those rare stocks out there that offer a decent (and sustainable) yield along with a long-term stock price appreciation story involving several years of growth.The rare stock being featured today accomplishes this dual mission by tapping into a sustained global trend -- the increased use of mobile data . One of the leaders in the space is real estate investment trust (REIT) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).Image source: Getty Images.