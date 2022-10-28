|
Continued record performance, successful transformation
Jan Jenisch, CEO: I thank all members of the Holcim family for delivering another quarter of record results while navigating challenging times.
Q3 was a quarter of record performance and successful transformation for Holcim. We continued to expand Solutions & Products with four acquisitions and delivered ten bolt-ons in aggregates and ready-mix this year. We also completed the divestments of India and Brazil with cash proceeds of USD 7.3 billion. Solutions & Products is already reaching 25% of our net sales in 20221, driven by the roofing business, which is delivering a record Recurring EBIT margin of 20%. We strengthened our footprint in the attractive North America market, accounting for 40% of sales and 41% of Recurring EBIT2.
With these achievements we are accelerating our decarbonization and significantly improving our sustainability profile this year.
These record results give us the confidence to upgrade our 2022 guidance for net sales, Recurring EBIT and leverage, and launch a share buyback program.Continued record performance
In Q3 2022, Holcim delivered another quarter of record results with net sales of CHF 8,045 million, up 16.3% on a like-for-like basis (LFL) compared to the prior year, or +10.4% of absolute growth. Net sales over the first nine months of 2022 were CHF 22,725 million, or 13.9% higher LFL than the prior-year period.
Recurring EBIT reached a record CHF 1,551 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 7.7% LFL compared to the prior-year period, or +1.2% of absolute growth. Recurring EBIT for the nine months was also a record at CHF 3,724 million, an increase of 6.5% LFL over the prior-year period.Successful transformation
Q3 was a quarter of successful transformation for Holcim, driven by its portfolio changes, the continued expansion of Solutions & Products, its strengthened geographic footprint and improved sustainability profile.
Portfolio changes
This quarter, Holcim continued to transform its portfolio with four acquisitions in Solutions & Products. In Europe, the Group acquired Cantillana in Belgium and Izolbet in Poland, leaders in specialty building solutions. In the US, Holcim acquired SES Foam, a leader in bio-based insulation systems, and Polymers Sealants North America, a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions. In addition, the company signed a total of ten bolt-on acquisitions in the nine-month period in its aggregates and ready-mix concrete segments. In Q3, Holcim also successfully closed the sale of its businesses in India and Brazil, resulting in cash proceeds of USD 7.3 billion.
Expansion of Solutions & Products
With the expansion of Solutions & Products, Holcim is well-positioned to reach 25% of Group net sales in this segment for 2022 on a pro forma basis, on target to deliver 30% by 2025.
Strengthened sustainability profile
Accelerating green growth
Accelerating green growth in Q3, Holcim reached 15% of the Groups total sales of ready-mix concrete with ECOPact, the worlds broadest range of green concrete. Sales of ECOPlanet green cement also grew significantly and is now available in 26 markets worldwide. In Europe, the EU Innovation Fund awarded Holcim two grants for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in Germany and Poland.
At New York Climate Week in September, Holcim announced the launch of the worlds first 1.5°C science-based framework to decarbonize its industry, resulting from its partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This framework was independently developed by the SBTi, in collaboration with an Expert Advisory Group representing academia, civil society and industry.
Building better with less with its proprietary 3D concrete printing technology, Holcims 14Trees won the Financial Times / International Finance Corporation Transformational Business Award for its work in 3D printing homes and schools in Africa using advanced materials and technologies. The award highlights ground-breaking, long-term private sector solutions to major development challenges like bridging the worlds infrastructure gap sustainably.Profitable growth to continue with attractive returns
With the cash proceeds of USD 7.3 billion from the divestments of India and Brazil, Holcim will fund profitable growth and continued acquisitions while maintaining strict value discipline. The cash will also be used to maintain a strong balance sheet, targeting debt leverage of around 1x in 2022, and deliver attractive returns for its shareholders, with the launch of a share buyback program.
This share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion will start in November 2022, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. Under this program, Holcim plans to repurchase up to 40 million shares until May 2023, to be approved for cancellation at the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023. The share buyback will be executed on a 2nd trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The share buybacks will depend on market conditions.Changes in Group organization
In line with Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth, Holcim is further evolving the efficiency of its organizational model. The Board of Directors has decided to integrate key markets that share similar growth dynamics into one Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA) region. Martin Kriegner, current Region Head Asia Pacific, is appointed to take over the responsibility of the broader AMEA region.
Miljan Gutovic will continue to lead the Europe region. In addition, he will take over the Group's Operational Excellence organization, with a focus on decarbonization. In this capacity he will lead the companys increase of renewable and green energy use; the expansion of green formulation with innovative low-emission raw materials such as calcined clay and construction & demolition waste; the acceleration of green mobility to improve efficiencies and reduce the environmental impact of logistics; and the deployment of next-generation technologies such as carbon capture utilization and storage as well as the digitalization of plants.
The companys profit & loss responsibility is now assigned to the five leaders of Region AMEA, Region Europe, Region North America, Region Latin America and the Solutions & Products Global Business Unit.Outlook and guidance 2022
Holcim upgrades its 2022 net sales and Recurring EBIT guidance with:
Region Asia Pacific
The India divestment was successfully closed in the third quarter. The region was challenged by high inflation, with negative price over cost. China experienced softer demand amid COVID lockdowns. The region accelerated its increase in the use of alternative fuels.
Region Europe
Performance was resilient despite softer volumes, with positive price over cost helping to offset inflation. The region significantly increased materials recycled and alternative fuel use while continuing to expand its specialty building solutions business.
Region Latin America
The region delivered a continued strong performance with good demand in Argentina, Colombia and El Salvador, while demand in Ecuador slowed. ECOPact and ECOPlanet products have now been successfully launched in all markets. Looking forward, the company has an excellent pipeline of infrastructure projects across the region and has made significant investments in materials recycling and alternative fuel use.
Region Middle East Africa
The region showed continued profitable growth with positive price over cost offsetting Inflation for the quarter. The successful turnaround in Egypt was complemented by solid market demand in Nigeria and Algeria. Alternative fuel use in the region increased strongly.
Region North America
Continued outstanding performance in the region was driven by strong market demand in both the US and Canada and strong pricing across all segments. Three bolt-on acquisitions were closed for the year to date and the region accelerated the shift to low-carbon building products. Net sales from Solutions & Products reached 38% of the regions total for the year to date.
