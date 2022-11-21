Continuous Transformation Tied to Business Goals is Key to ‘Living Digital’

Businesses are pivoting to "living digital” through consistent, ongoing digital transformations powered by growing investments in customer, workforce and collaboration capabilities, according to research from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The firm’s research finds enterprise investments in the digitalization of customer and workforce interaction and collaboration capabilities more than doubled over the past two years for the majority of Fortune 2000 enterprises. This increased spending reflects a new pattern in digital transformation, says Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and a host of the ISG Digital Business Summit, December 5–7, at the Loews Portofino Bay in Orlando, Florida.

"Investment in digitalization of the enterprise has no end in sight, but the way digitalization happens is rapidly changing,” he said. "Rather than a one-time project, enterprises now view digital transformation as the constant process of leveraging capabilities and data to create new business models and processes. Nimble businesses are truly ‘living digital’ by embracing continuous digital transformation.”

ISG and industry experts participating in the ISG Digital Business Summit will explore how enterprises can balance and prioritize technology investments to empower employees, engage clients and optimize processes and costs.

Among the featured speakers on the first day of the event, Catherine Reese, senior partner, IBM Data & Technology Transformation, will participate in the panel discussion, "Enterprise Metaverse Journey,” on using process mining and digital twins to enable the enterprise metaverse.

Day-two sessions include a keynote presentation, "Digital Enablement at the Speed of Change,” by Jesse Bernal, senior solution advisor with SAP, who will discuss the need for continuous digital learning, and a deep-dive panel discussion with Dr. James Norrie, CEO of CyberconIQ, on how personal risk styles impact the effectiveness of cybersecurity training.

A series of 20-minute ISG SPARK sessions will cover topics including how to improve relationships with business units; resiliency and recovery; the use of intelligent automation in contact centers; network sourcing trends; the global digital talent crisis and the role of analytics in an economic slowdown.

"The key to successfully ‘living digital’ is to fully explore the value proposition and the business problems that need to be solved,” Azim said. "The world is moving away from products to a product-service continuum, as emerging frameworks like the product service system and performance-based contracting force the discussion away from technology and solutions towards business outcomes.”

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Cognizant, Persistent, Unisys, HCLTech, Microland and IBM. Maestro Games and Origina are sponsors for the ISG Innovation Labs, where event participants can experience and interact with the latest digital technologies. CIOInsights, CIOReview, The TBM Council and The AI Journal are media sponsors.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005136/en/