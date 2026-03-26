Cushman & Wakefield Aktie
WKN DE: A2JRTA / ISIN: GB00BFZ4N465
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26.03.2026 01:45:12
Contractor Confidence Rises Amid Strengthening Office Demand Across Asia Pacific
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Office Fit Out Cost Guide 2026 highlights a clear shift in regional market dynamics, with sentiment strengthening and activity levels improving across several key markets. Contractor confidence has risen year-on-year, with 70% of the respondents to the firm's annual Contractor Sentiment Survey anticipating improved conditions in 2026. This positive sentiment is further supported by the stronger-than-expected 92 million square feet of office absorption in 2025 and a tightening construction pipeline outside India.
Of the 180 survey respondents, nearly two thirds reported project backlogs of around six months, reflecting improving project delivery conditions across the region. While Japan and Indonesia remain outliers with longer backlogs, most markets expect stabilisation or slight improvement in delivery timelines in 2026. This alignment between contractor sentiment and strengthening occupier demand points to a more balanced and active project environment emerging across Asia Pacific.
Ranee Ng, Executive Director, Head of Project & Development Services, Hong Kong said: "As Hong Kong's property market evolves, occupiers are seeking practical, scalable fit out strategies that deliver efficiency in high density environments. There is a clear shift toward flexible designs that can rapidly adapt to changing workforce behaviours and policy updates, while demand for sustainable materials, energy efficient construction and smart building technologies is accelerating innovation. These trends are creating a more resilient fit out ecosystem where disciplined cost management and value driven delivery allow clients to achieve compelling performance outcomes without sacrificing quality."
Fit Out Cost Movements (YoY, 2025 ? 2026)
The 2026 Guide reported a divergence in city level fit out costs (measured in USD per sq ft) across the region:
APAC Office Market Dynamics
Even as office demand across APAC surged in 2025, Cushman & Wakefield also noted a substantial contraction in new office supply outside India. Development pipelines have moderated sharply due to rising construction costs and reduced project feasibility, intensifying competition for prime space. As supply tightens, vacancy rates in high quality buildings - particularly in core CBD locations - are expected to trend lower, reinforcing the ongoing flight to quality amongst occupiers.
Report author and Head of International Research, APAC & EMEA, Dr. Dominic Brown said: "After a resilient 2025, the Asia Pacific office market is now transitioning into a more stable phase, supported by a gradual return of business confidence. Coupled with the tightening supply pipeline outside India, which is reshaping the competitive landscape for high quality space, these collective shifts indicate a meaningful turning point for the region in 2026, with both occupiers and investors positioned for renewed momentum."
Notes:
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About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).
News Source: Cushman & Wakefield
26/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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