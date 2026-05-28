Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
28.05.2026 18:15:00
Contrarian Opinion: Novo Nordisk Is A Better Buy Than Eli Lilly Right Now
The headline-grabbing battle in the pharmaceutical sector today pits Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) against Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). The battlefield is GLP-1 weight loss drugs. This is a new type of drug that has been something of a miracle for people who have long struggled with weight loss. And the long-term opportunity is huge.Right now, Eli Lilly is in the clear lead, with its highly successful Mounjaro and Zepbound. But Novo Nordisk hasn't given up; it recently released a pill version of Wegovy. The contrarian view of this contest is that investors are giving Eli Lilly too much credit and Novo Nordisk too little. Here's why dividend investors should go with Novo Nordisk. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
26.05.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie kaum verändert: Dreifach-Übernahme im Impfstoff-Sektor (dpa-AFX)
|
26.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26