Contrast Security Achieves AWS DevSecOps Competency Status

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency for development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) garnered by demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success specializing in DevSecOps. Contrast was selected as one of the official launch partners of the DevSecOps Competency by AWS, which is an extension of the DevOps category.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency for DevSecOps differentiates Contrast Security as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in delivering software products that integrate security across every stage of the development and delivery cycles, including pre-, during, and post-deployment. Contrast Security is part of a small group of innovative security technologies to achieve the AWS DevSecOps Competency in its inaugural year.

"We're honored to achieve AWS DevSecOps Competency status on top of the DevOps Competency status that we received last year. It is a true testament to our efforts in helping large enterprises ensure security and compliance across the entire lifecycle of their web applications and APIs running on AWS," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Contrast Security. "We're looking forward to expanding our AWS capabilities so that organizations garner continuous visibility and centralized point-of-control for software risk through a single platform."

By using instrumentation technology, Contrast Security is embedding self-assessment and self-protection capabilities directly into AWS applications during run-time. This enables DevSecOps teams to detect accurate code-level vulnerabilities (both custom code and open source libraries) in development and quality assurance (QA) environments, and monitor and block production applications from threats and attacks in real-time.

Envestnet | Yodlee, the leading data aggregation and data analytics platform, helps consumers live better financial lives through innovative products and services created for more than 1,400 financial institutions and financial technology (FinTech) companies. The company revolutionizes financial services with its intelligent APIs, innovative applications, and advanced analytics products. With the help of Contrast Security and AWS, the company was able to seamlessly integrate new applications and accelerate its time-to-market. The AWS offerings have helped Envestnet | Yodlee launch products to market quickly and effectively. By implementing Contrast as part of their DevSecOps initiatives, Envestnet | Yodlee further secured its financial software solutions and by adopting a DevSecOps methodology, security and development teams are jointly responsible for bolstering security by essentially bringing development and operations together.

"Envestnet | Yodlee requires an application security framework that is repeatable, scalable, and can find and remediate vulnerabilities by using the best software security solutions," said Saran Makam, Director of Application Security at Envestnet | Yodlee. "My team chose Contrast Security because their solution was well received by our development and security teams and because it works continuously and in real-time."

In November 2021, Contrast added serverless security for large enterprises leveraging AWS Lambda. To learn more about Contrast's AWS offerings for both on-prem and cloud-native environments, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/awsmarketplace?hsLang=en .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

