Contrast Security Executives to Help Defend Cyberspace as Active Participants of a Leading Tech Group the Company Co-Founded

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its continued commitment to protecting customers, and the global application economy, by expanding its executive leadership within the Cybersecurity Tech Accord , a global coalition of more than 150 signatories committed to advancing trust and security in cyberspace.

Contrast's Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy Tom Kellermann, Chief Information Security Officer David Lindner and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances Ben Goodman will partner with global technology companies within the Accord on initiatives that improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace and further create dialogue, discovery and decisive action. As a founding member, and signatory of the Accord, Contrast executives Kellermann, Lindner and Goodman will provide their unique expertise and guidance that will enable enterprises to defend against malicious threats.

"Geopolitical tension in cyberspace continues to ramp up, along with increasing systemic cyberattacks against Western critical infrastructure. That is why it is critical for experts - from some of the largest corporations in the world - to come together to develop strategies of collective defense against cybercriminal activity. We must ensure organizations are equipped to protect their customers' communities," said Tom Kellermann, Senior Vice President of Cyber Strategy at Contrast Security. "My colleagues and I are honored to join the Cybersecurity Tech Accord to advance this cause. We look forward to providing our knowledge and resources."

Contrast has delivered initial contributions to the Accord's Zero Trust and CISO blog series. Kellermann provided a piece titled, " The Devil is in your Code: Zero trust in response to inevitable threats ," which explains how cyber criminals use island-hopping techniques to gain access to software code as a part of Zero Trust series. Lindner also authored a piece on the government's moves to mandate transparency in an effort to stop cyberattacks titled, " Time to let the sun shine on your security's dirty laundry: transparency is going to be regulated sooner than you think ."

"We're excited to have Kellermann, Lindner and Goodman represent Contrast. Their influence in the industry is unmatched. We're looking forward to their invaluable support as we work together to enhance the security of the software that we all rely on and improve cyber resiliency. The continued success and growth of our initiative relies on cooperation with responsible and engaged corporations like Contrast Security, who believe in our mission," said Edoardo Ravaioli, Secretariat at the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Through a shared commitment, and collective action, signatories within the Accord aim to:

Provide their customers, users and the developer ecosystem with information and tools that enable them to understand current and future threats and better protect themselves.

Protect their customers and users everywhere by designing, developing and delivering products and services that prioritize security, privacy, integrity and reliability, and in turn reduce the likelihood, frequency, exploitability and severity of vulnerabilities.

Work with each other and likeminded groups to enhance cybersecurity best practices, such as improving technical collaboration, coordinated vulnerability disclosure and threat sharing, as well as ensuring flexible responses for the wider global technology ecosystem.

Oppose efforts to attack citizens and enterprises by protecting against exploitation of technology products and services during their development, design, distribution and use.

About Cybersecurity Tech Accord:

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord is a global coalition of over 150 technology firms committed to advancing trust and security in cyberspace. Since our founding in 2018 with 34 signatories, we have provided a voice for the tech industry to support the protection, stability and resilience of our online world. We firmly believe that protecting this environment is in everyone's best interest and that all stakeholders have a role to play. To that end, we are committed to responsible behavior that helps protect and empower our users and customers. Over the last four years, we have worked to grow our coalition, establish partnerships across stakeholder groups, and drive dialogue and progress in international cybersecurity forums.

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time on focusing false positives and remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, DocuSign, AXA, Zurich, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

