Contrast Security Joins Foojay Advisory Board to Accelerate Java Developer Community Growth, Raise Security Perspective

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announces its commitment to helping Java developers build code securely by joining the Foojay Advisory Board.

"Prior to the creation of Foojay, the ecosystem of OpenJDK users lacked a vendor-neutral community platform for many years. It is wonderful to see more and more individuals and organizations, such as Contrast Security, getting involved since the foundation's inception in April 2020. Contrast Security not only shares their insights about the OpenJDK, but also provides valuable security tips and tricks as well as helps collaborate around Foojay, the place for friends of OpenJDK," said Geertjan Wielenga, Senior Director of Open Source Projects at Azul, the initiator of Foojay.

Contrast Security along with the other Foojay Advisory Board Members will help guide the direction, content and oversight of Foojay.io , the community site for developers who use, target, and run their applications on top of Java and OpenJDK, with a focus on growing the community and meeting its mission to provide free information for everyday Java developers.

"We're honored to join the Foojay Advisory Board because we know Java developers rely on the Foojay community and the foundation's mission of sharing information and improving the entire market as a whole," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "Contrast is proud to help progress security within Java applications and assist developers to build securely without having to change the way they work."

Contrast Secure Code Platform is the only platform on the market that embeds intelligent agents directly into the code to enable developers to detect vulnerabilities during and post-production. In addition to Java support, Contrast Secure Code Platform supports .NET, Ruby, Python, Node, PHP and Go. To learn more about Contrast's Java support as well as support for additional languages, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/security-agent .

Foojay, a place for Friends of OpenJDK, is a fast-growing community focused around the OpenJDK, providing tips and insights for Java developers, and user-focused Java and OpenJDK technical dashboards with free information on all things Java. A dedicated blogging area is available on Foojay to anyone who has thoughts or code to share on topics relevant to the Java ecosystem. To contribute, send a mail to hello@foojay.io. Follow us on Twitter @foojayio.

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

