Contrast Security Launches New Alliance Program to Revolutionize the Way Customers Scale Their Security Solutions

The Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) empowers customers to create holistic security programs by leveraging robust end-to-end integration partnerships

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced the launch of its new partner program, the Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) , which is a global ecosystem of system integrators (SIs), cloud, channel and technology alliances.

Contrast's Security Innovation Alliance partner program revolutionizes the way customers scale their security solutions

The goal of SIA is to provide customers with unmatched, fully integrated application security solutions from Contrast and its strategic alliance partners, which include leading multinationals like GitLab Inc., Amazon/Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, VMware, PagerDuty, Armor Code, Zimperium, Anchore, Neosec, Wallarm, Ermetic, Cloudwize, Noname Security, BLST Security, ProtectOnce, Scribe Security, Wiz and Legit Security. Additionally, the team will focus on building expanded partnerships with SIs, technology providers and independent software vendors (ISVs).

"We recognize that organizations cannot rely on a single security solution to fully protect customers from rising cyber threats. That is why it is critical to have strong, technical integrations between the tools that developers, operations and security teams use," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. "Contrast has made significant investments in building an ecosystem, an engineering team, interfaces and tooling in order to launch SIA. I believe that technical partnerships start with technical integrations, and this new partner program will revolutionize the way customers scale their security solutions."

SIA and the strong strategic partner integrations driven by Contrast will not only allow partners to easily integrate with the Contrast Secure Code Platform , but enable customers to achieve the following benefits:

Confidently use Contrast offerings as part of a larger application security (AppSec) program.

Enhanced security predictability and reduced risk of implementing new code and AppSec technologies.

Strengthened trust and confidence in the technologies that have already been deployed.

"When security solutions easily complement your DevSecOps toolchain, software engineers can deliver production grade software faster and more reliably," said Nima Badiey, Global VP of Alliances at GitLab Inc. "As a launching member of Contrast's new SIA ecosystem, we are helping customers discover and adopt more robust security practices. This enables companies to continually invest and innovate in modern and secure software supply chains."

SIA is designed to improve its partners' business capabilities to meet the needs of customers in AppSec. Contrast works with each partner to provide a custom experience that best fits their interests and business needs including a simple onboarding process, integration support, joint marketing campaigns and access to the company's impressive install base.

"IDC has long recognized the importance of a robust ecosystem in AppSec. Customers can benefit when strategic partners work together for more holistic and integrated solutions for security. The Security Innovation Alliance enhances Contrast's portfolio by expanding its capabilities for customers and partners," said Jim Mercer, Research Vice President DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC.

SIA is led by Goodman, a successful Alliance professional, and other industry leaders, including Tracey Mead, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, System Integrators; Rachael Mott, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances, Technology Partners; Frank Gasparovic, Director, Ecosystem Engineering; Callie McCormick, Global Director of Channel Sales; and Ram Yonish, VP of EMEA Alliances.

To join the growing ecosystem of partners or to find out more about SIA, please visit our website , read our blog and listen to Goodman's interview on Contrast's Code Patrol podcast .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time on focusing false positives and remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Laura Asendio

Public Relations Manager

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contrast-security-launches-new-alliance-program-to-revolutionize-the-way-customers-scale-their-security-solutions-301736139.html

SOURCE Contrast Security