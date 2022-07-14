Contrast Security Unlocks the Power of Serverless Technology at AWS re:Inforce Conference

Learn about the benefits of moving to a secure cloud-native environment at Contrast's Booth #405

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced its lineup of events at AWS re:Inforce Conference 2022, taking place July 26-27 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We look forward to showcasing our breakthrough code security technology for serverless environments at re:Inforce. It gives us an opportunity to connect in-person with developers and security teams to show just how easy and seamless our serverless technology is to use," said Blake Connell, Director of Product Marketing at Contrast Security. "Serverless computing is one of the biggest shifts in application development since enterprise Java and the application server. With Contrast, users are able to connect to their AWS account and get full results in about 3 clicks and less than five minutes."

Contrast will also showcase its recently launched CodeSec - Serverless , an easy-to-use, self-service, solution available to all developers at no cost. Organizations are turning to serverless technology to allow developers to outsource the server and database management to a third-party cloud platform, nearly eliminating the need to set up, maintain, and secure underlying infrastructure and environments. CodeSec - Serverless allows developers to take advantage of serverless environments in AWS Lambda Functions (Java + Python) that detects cloud-native vulnerabilities quickly and accurately while providing actionable remediation guidance in a simple command-line interface. Learn more about CodeSec, which is now available on the AWS Marketplace, here .

Contrast Events at AWS Re: Inforce Conference 2022:

Contrast Onsite: During expo hours, attendees can stop by Booth #405 or register for a demo on Codesec - Serverless.

Expert Session: Blake Connell, Contrast's Director of Product Marketing, will educate attendees on how the business and technical benefits of AWS Lambda have driven rapid, broad adoption of leveraging cloud-native applications and why traditionally built application security tools do not work. Attendees will also learn more about the unique security challenges that come from shifting to a serverless environment.

Session Title: Securing your AWS Lambda code from the inside

Date/Time: 11:20 a.m. ET , Tuesday, July 26th

Dine with Contrast: Register here for an intimate, networking dinner with our co-founder and CTO Jeff Williams, and Director of Product Marketing, Blake Connell on the evening of July 26.

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

