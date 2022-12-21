Contribution from Anonymous Donor Establishes The University of Arizona Global Campus Student Relief Fund

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC or University) has received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor to establish the UAGC Student Relief Fund for students identified as having extreme financial hardship that places their educational goals at risk.

"This generous gift enhances our capacity to provide an exceptional student experience by removing financial obstacles."

The University hopes that this contribution will encourage others to donate to the UAGC Student Relief Fund as well. If there is interest in making donations to help further the University mission while realizing the tax benefits associated with a donation to UAGC, future donations can be made by contacting StudentReliefFund@uagc.edu. Donors will receive a receipt and are encouraged to consult their tax advisor about using it toward a deduction.

"This demonstration of support for our institution's mission is a reminder that what we do is meaningful and changing lives," said UAGC CEO and President Paul Pastorek. "This generous gift will enhance our capacity to provide an exceptional student experience by removing financial obstacles and allowing our scholars to realize their goal of earning a degree."

UAGC serves nontraditional adult learners through online, flexible degree and certificate programs, with the goal of making a college education accessible for everyone, no matter their background or circumstance. The UAGC Student Relief Fund will give students who demonstrate extreme financial hardship the chance to reach their educational goals.

"This anonymous donation supports UAGC student-centered values by providing an extra level of assistance that will benefit our students," said President Pastorek. "We are especially grateful for this contribution, which upholds and demonstrates a belief in our commitment to students."

Donations to the UAGC Student Relief Fund can be made by contacting StudentReliefFund@uagc.edu or CEO and President Paul Pastorek at paul.pastorek@uagc.edu. Supporting students with financial hardships at critical moments in their academic careers will maximize their chances of academic success. We are very thankful for donations that recognize and reinforce the UAGC academic mission.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

